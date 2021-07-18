Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $293.22 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

