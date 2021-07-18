Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 298,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

