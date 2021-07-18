Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $5.55 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after buying an additional 977,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.22 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.