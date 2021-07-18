Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,758 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

