Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,520 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 110,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,018,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

