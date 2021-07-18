Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 24,947 Shares

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29.
Good Hemp stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39. Good Hemp, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.20.
Good Hemp Company Profile
