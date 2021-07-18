Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $156,000.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

