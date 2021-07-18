Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,887.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,827.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

