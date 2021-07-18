Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.68. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

