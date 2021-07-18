Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

