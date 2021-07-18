Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUCKU. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,007,000.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.