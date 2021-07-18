GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 792,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 710.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC remained flat at $$2.03 during midday trading on Friday. 384,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,674. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

