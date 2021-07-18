Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC opened at $2.79 on Friday. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

