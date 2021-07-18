Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 614,517 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 614,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $44,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHVI opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

