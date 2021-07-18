Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 162,713 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 162,713 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in eBay were worth $113,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,277 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 190,382 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 4,279,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

