Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,419 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $87,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.71. 586,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

