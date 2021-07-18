Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $143,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $387.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

