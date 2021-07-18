Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 85,704 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $196,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. 14,002,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,460,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

