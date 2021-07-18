Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 47,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,047. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45.
