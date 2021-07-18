Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 47,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,047. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

