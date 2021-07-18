Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.