Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

