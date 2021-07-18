Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

