Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Resolute Forest Products worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $244,648.07. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

