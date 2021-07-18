Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 345,755 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 651,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 542,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

