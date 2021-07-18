Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.