Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 229,520 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Frank’s International worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 107.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $582.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.