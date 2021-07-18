Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Sells $1,347,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.
NYSE:G traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 605,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,933. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.