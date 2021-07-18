Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Sells $1,347,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.

NYSE:G traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 605,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,933. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

