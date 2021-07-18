GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

