GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61. 77.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCMG stock remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,531. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

