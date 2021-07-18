Gail M. Sasaki Sells 135,657 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. Netlist, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.