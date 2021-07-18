Gail M. Sasaki Sells 135,657 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88.
OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. Netlist, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.