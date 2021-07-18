G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Waitr worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waitr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waitr by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waitr by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waitr by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

WTRH opened at $1.47 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $163.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -3.01.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

