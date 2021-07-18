G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,148,000. Perion Network comprises approximately 2.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 2.99% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $15,897,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

