G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,169 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Kirkland’s worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 204.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KIRK stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.