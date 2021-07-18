G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Insiders sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $182.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

