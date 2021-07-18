G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,321 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

