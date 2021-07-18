G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,035 Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $19.40 on Friday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.