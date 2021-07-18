G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 61,044 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up approximately 2.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,394 shares of company stock valued at $16,947,621. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

