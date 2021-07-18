FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

