FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $192.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.38 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

