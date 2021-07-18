FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Lowered by Beacon Securities

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QIPT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

