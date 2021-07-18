FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

ERF stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

