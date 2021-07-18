FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CyrusOne by 22.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 161,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 8.3% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

