FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

