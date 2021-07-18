Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
