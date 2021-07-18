Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

