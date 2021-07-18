Fusion Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 929,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,051. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.