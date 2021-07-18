Fusion Capital LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.27. 4,009,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,320. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $439.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

