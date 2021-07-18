Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,677. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

