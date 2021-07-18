Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 3.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.35. Approximately 6,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 747,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Specifically, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

