fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

