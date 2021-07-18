FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Research analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,596,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.