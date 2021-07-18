FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

